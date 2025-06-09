New retirement plan proposed for cane growers

{File Photo}

The Sugar Cane Growers Council is considering a dedicated superannuation savings scheme to improve long-term financial security for cane growers.

The Council states it has started discussions with the Fiji National Provident Fund to assess whether a structured savings system can be introduced with contributions deducted directly from growers’ cane payments.

It says while growers can currently join FNPF on a voluntary basis, a more formal arrangement could offer stronger protection for more than 10,000 active growers.

Article continues after advertisement

The Council believes the regular cane payment cycle provides a practical way to support steady savings for growers and their families.

It says consultations will be held across cane-growing districts to gather views and ensure the proposal reflects industry needs.

The Council adds that changes to the Master Award may be explored to support the framework, while keeping it fair and workable.

It says discussions with key stakeholders will continue and growers will be kept informed as the process moves forward.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.