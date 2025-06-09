New push to develop agriculture in maritime and outer islands

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture is intensifying support for farmers across Fiji, particularly youth, women, and remote island communities.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna reaffirmed his commitment to assisting subsistence, industrial, and commercial farmers under the national agricultural policy.

He emphasised that promoting gender equality in production and processing remains a priority, alongside helping young farmers transition into commercial agriculture.

The Ministry is also collaborating with the Ministry of Education to integrate agriculture into educational programs, aiming to inspire the next generation of farmers.

“Significant efforts are being made to develop agriculture in the maritime zones and outer islands, including nurseries in Kadavu, Moala, and Taveuni, as well as coconut nurseries on smaller islands.”

Tunabuna adds that the Ministry is also engaging with local communities to commercialise farming, improve access to markets, and leverage tourism opportunities through agri-tourism initiatives.

Agriculture Economist Sainiana Kirisitiana says the agricultural policy aims to boost productivity, improve food security, and make Fiji’s farming sector climate-resilient.

“To promote value addition and agro-processing, and most importantly, create viable livelihoods and economic opportunities for our people, our families, particularly our women, youth, and rural communities.”

Through these programs, the Ministry aims to strengthen Fiji’s agricultural sector, promote inclusive growth, and create sustainable livelihoods for farmers across the country.

