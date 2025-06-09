New project to strengthen women’s climate leadership

Women’s leadership in climate action across the Pacific is set to be strengthened with the launch of the Women POWER Project.

The five-year regional initiative aims to build resilience and advance climate justice.

The five-million-dollar project is funded by the Canadian Government and implemented by Oxfam Canada through Oxfam in the Pacific, supporting women-led climate solutions in Fiji, Kiribati and Vanuatu.

The project was officially launched in Fiji by Canadian Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai.

Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran says climate change remains the single biggest threat facing Pacific Islands, with women and vulnerable groups bearing the heaviest burden.

She says women play a critical role in food security, fisheries and family wellbeing, yet are often excluded from decision-making despite being at the frontline of climate impacts.

“Empowering women is not optional; it is essential for sustainable development and climate resilience in Fiji and across the Pacific.”

Kiran says initiatives such as Women POWER are essential in enabling women to adapt, lead and influence climate responses at community and national levels.

She also highlighted the ongoing under-representation of women in leadership across the region, expressing hope that the project will help close that gap.

Women POWER will work with local organisations, including Women in Fisheries Network Fiji, to support climate resilience, strengthen leadership, and promote gender-responsive climate action.

