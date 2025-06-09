New Kavala greenhouse to boost food security

A $50,000 greenhouse project has been opened in Kavala, Kadavu. Equipped with an automated irrigation system, water tanks, and a pressure pump, the greenhouse has the capacity to produce up to 5,000 vegetable seedlings per month, or 50,000 seedlings annually, providing a major boost to agricultural productivity in Kavala.

The greenhouse, officially opened by British American Tobacco Fiji in partnership with the Government and local communities, is the company’s fifth Grow Fast Remote Greenhouse project, established under its Grow Plus Programme.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar, Tomasi Tunabuna, says this facility is designed to supply farmers with consistent, high-quality seedlings throughout the year, regardless of climate conditions. The Kavala greenhouse is expected to reduce reliance on imported fresh produce, strengthen local food security, and create new income opportunities for households.

Article continues after advertisement

“We greenhouses have the potential to help farmers grow consistent, high-quality seedlings, regardless of the climate. This will, in turn, improve crop quality, reduce pest pressure, and help stabilize production throughout the season in Kavala.”

Tunabuna says the initiative aligns with the Government’s Non-Sugar 10-Year Agriculture Sector Policy, which promotes agricultural diversification beyond sugarcane.

British American Tobacco General Secretary James Goldring says the new greenhouse is expected to deliver over a million seedlings this year alone, further extending BAT Fiji’s support to farmers in the country’s southern regions.

The Grow plus Programme has expanded greenhouse infrastructure throughout Fiji, with similar facilities already operating in Nadarivatu, Taveuni, Lau, and Savusavu.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.