New FRCS report targets costly clearance delays

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service states that delays at the country’s borders are driving up costs for businesses and consumers.

The agency launched its National Time Release Study Report 2025 to improve airfreight clearance.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh said the study was a critical tool to identify bottlenecks and streamline trade procedures.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that airport cargo runs 24 hours a day, and efficient clearance is essential for time-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, and high-value consignments.

“This initiative represents a vital step toward enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of border procedures while maintaining the integrity of trade control measures.”

Singh noted that airfreight is far more expensive than sea freight and delays can significantly raise costs.

The study measured the time taken for imported goods to be released and cleared. Findings are expected to guide reforms that align Fiji’s procedures with international best practices.

Singh said following the recommendations will improve Fiji’s trading across borders score and strengthen the country’s role in global supply chains.

The study was conducted with support from the World Customs Organization and the World Bank Group.

Key stakeholders in data collection included the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Air Terminal Services, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, and industry representatives.

Singh said successful implementation of the report’s recommendations would lower trade costs, boost border efficiency and support the growth and competitiveness of industries across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.