New export doors open for farmers

Fiji has opened new overseas markets for locally grown produce. Guava is now being exported to Japan. Pineapples have entered the Middle East market.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna states that the move strengthens export growth.

He said it also creates better income prospects for farmers.

“Because of the seasonality of pineapple, we could have large-scale pineapple farms where we can send pineapple during the main season and process those that cannot be sent because of non-qualification of requirements and standards. But we still can process and maintain other products that can be sent to other markets.”

Tunabuna said Japan remains a key market for expansion. Pineapple exports to the Middle East began late last year. They are currently in a trial phase.

The Minister states that early consumer feedback has been positive.

He said strict quality standards must be maintained.

Fiji is preparing to enter the New Zealand market. Tunabuna said there was strong potential for large-scale pineapple farming.

