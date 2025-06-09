National Risk Assessment flags major financial crime risks

[File Photo]

Fiji’s National Risk Assessment has identified tax and customs crimes including tax evasion, fraud, duty evasion, and smuggling as major threats to the integrity of the nation’s financial system.

The assessment underlines the crucial role of frontline officers customs, tax, and audit personnel in detecting and mitigating these high-risk activities.

The NRA forms a central part of compliance with international Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism standards, as required by the Financial Action Task Force.

Fiji Revenue & Customs Service says ahead of the 2026 FATF Mutual Evaluation, collaboration with the NRA Working Group, they have conducted targeted awareness sessions to ensure officers are equipped to manage these risks effectively.

FRCS states that safeguarding Fiji’s financial system is not just a regulatory obligation but a national priority, linking enforcement, intelligence, and preparedness to protect the economy from illicit activity.

