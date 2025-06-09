Naiyaga is the new Higher Education Commission Fiji Chair

Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook

Rokobua Naiyaga has been appointed the new Chair of the Higher Education Commission of Fiji.

She has replaced Steve Chand.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, in consultation with the Prime Minister, appointed Naiyaga to the post on Tuesday.

Naiyaga is a distinguished education leader with more than five decades of experience in the sector.

Her extensive background spans national education governance, public sector reform, school leadership, and curriculum development, making her exceptionally well qualified to guide the Commission’s strategic direction.

In congratulating Naiyaga on her appointment, Radrodro emphasized the critical role of HECF in ensuring quality, accountability, and continuous improvement across Fiji’s higher education institutions.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening oversight, addressing systemic gaps, and fostering collaboration among all registered institutions for the benefit of students nationwide.

Radrodro also expressed confidence that Naiyaga’s leadership will support the advancement of higher education standards and help build a more responsive and future-focused tertiary sector for Fiji.

