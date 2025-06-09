Naivalurua assures action in drug crackdown

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Government is escalating its response to the growing illicit drug threat, with collaboration and coordinated enforcement at the centre of a strengthened national strategy.

Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, says Fiji’s drug problem can no longer be addressed through business-as-usual approaches, stressing that decisive, united action is now critical to protecting national safety and wellbeing.

He confirmed that following consultations with key stakeholders and the Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs, authority has been given for the Fiji Police Force to work alongside the Republic of Fiji Military Forces through a Joint Task Force.

The initiative will operate under clear operational procedures aimed at tightening coordination, intelligence sharing, and enforcement against drug-related threats.

Naivalurua emphasises that the response goes beyond security forces alone, calling on faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, the business community, civil society, government agencies, and local communities to take collective responsibility.

The Minister assures the public that all joint operations will be lawful, deliberate, and strictly focused on safeguarding the safety and security of people, dismissing claims of ulterior motives as misleading and alarmist.

He stresses that enforcement is only one part of the solution, noting the need for sustained action across border control, maritime surveillance, intelligence gathering, public awareness, treatment, rehabilitation, and community support.

Naivalurua acknowledged that the fight against drugs will be difficult and long-term, warning that the scale of the threat demands intensified effort and unwavering resolve.

