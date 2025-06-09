MoH dismisses Nipah Virus rumors, confirms no local cases

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has reassured the public that Fiji is safe from the Nipah Virus, dismissing circulating misinformation.

No cases have been reported locally, and the risk remains low.

According to India’s Health Ministry, two cases were reported in West Bengal between December and late January.

Article continues after advertisement

All 196 contacts tested negative and remain asymptomatic.

The WHO notes that Nipah outbreaks have occurred periodically in India and Bangladesh since 2001, often linked to fruit bat populations.

No cases linked to the current Indian outbreak have been reported in other countries, and China has reported zero cases this year.

Nipah Virus spreads from animals to humans through contaminated food or via close contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, and vomiting, while severe cases can lead to pneumonia or encephalitis. The fatality rate is estimated at 40% to 75%.

After consulting the WHO, the Ministry confirmed the risk to Fiji is low.

However, recent travelers to West Bengal should seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

The Ministry continues to monitor global outbreaks and will update the public if the risk level changes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.