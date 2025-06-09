Winner must represent country at Miss Pacific Pageant says Acting PM

[file photo]

The Cabinet has stated that the winner of the Miss Fiji Pageant must represent Fiji at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant, following the Government’s funding support for both events.

In a statement, Acting Prime Minister Filimoni Vosarogo confirmed that government entered into a service agreement on December 3 last year with the Miss Fiji Pageant and the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant, providing $198,000 in public funding towards the two events.

Cabinet had agreed to the funding support in October last year after a submission from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Article continues after advertisement

As part of that decision, cabinet also agreed that the winner of the MFP would represent Fiji at the MPIP.

“It needs to be understood that when Cabinet makes a decision on a matter, the expectation that such decision will be respected must follow. All processes, logistics, terms and arrangements, contractual or otherwise must align to the decision.”

He stressed that Cabinet decisions must be upheld, particularly when public funds are involved.

“The MFP has been completed resulting in the crowning of Miss Fiji. The organisers of the MFP are expected to respect cabinet’s decision.”

The Acting Prime Minister added that cabinets decisions are to be respected as per agreement.

“This is not just any decision. It is the decision of the apex body of decision-making of the government. One cannot turn that decision any way one likes.”

Vosarogo also emphasized the importance of maintaining public confidence, noting that taxpayer funds had been committed to the events.

“As public funds are involved, it is critical that public confidence is maintained.”

Fiji is set to host the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in this year, marking seven years since the country last welcomed Pacific queens to its shores.

MFP organisers have yet to respond.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.