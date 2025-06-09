Minister hails Kava’s rise as vital economic buffer

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The success of Fiji’s kava industry is built entirely on the dedication of our farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says they are the backbone of this sector and without them, our export industry simply will not exist.

He made the comments while handing over kava farming equipment to Naikorokoro Kava Farmers of Togalevu in Rewa.

Article continues after advertisement

Tunabuna says they are committed to revitalising the local kava sector, with increased investment in farming support, research, youth participation, and export development.

He acknowledged the role of Naikorokoro Village farmers, saying that more than 20 farmers are registered suppliers to Lami Kava and regularly supply volumes exceeding 500 kilograms.

Lami Kava is one of Fiji’s longest-established exporters, exporting 80 percent of its products to the United States, with the remainder sold locally and online.

Tunabuna says in 2015 Fiji earned just eight million dollars, but this figure is projected to have increased to $53m in 2024.

He adds that this steady climb is proof that kava can serve as a vital economic buffer.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.