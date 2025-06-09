Million-dollar boost to shield Fiji’s youth from rising drug threat

[Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The Government of Japan and UNICEF have signed a new four-year partnership aimed at protecting thousands of children and adolescents in Fiji from the country’s escalating drug crisis.

Backed by USD 5.48 million in funding from Japan, the initiative will directly reach over 150,000 children, including 10,000 at-risk adolescents.

It will also provide support to 300 children and adolescents in conflict with the law, along with thousands of teachers, service providers, community members, parents and caregivers.

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Hiroshi Tajima, says the partnership reflects the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over drug trafficking and use in Fiji.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Hamish Young, while quoting police data, states that 2,446 cases of illicit drug activity occurred between May 2024 and May 2025, including 50 cases involving children. Data from the Substance Abuse Advisory Council shows drug use in schools is increasing, with reported cases rising from 2,400 in 2021 to 3,143 in 2025.

Young describes the situation as urgent.

“Every day, more children and adolescents in Fiji are being pulled into a crisis they did not create. We are deeply grateful for this support from the Government of Japan, which comes at a moment when it is desperately needed and will make a real difference”

He also acknowledged the leadership of the Government of Fiji, saying the partnership will help ensure that when children seek help, there is support available.

Under the project, parents will receive training in positive parenting and effective communication to help create safer home environments.

Adolescents will benefit from mentorship, life-skills training and opportunities designed to strengthen confidence and resilience.

The programme will also build the capacity of teachers, healthcare workers, police officers and social workers to prevent drug use, identify early warning signs, and support affected young people.

Child- and adolescent-friendly spaces will be upgraded, including safe rooms in hospitals, child-sensitive interview rooms in police stations and dedicated counselling areas in schools.

The initiative will be implemented in partnership with several government ministries, the Fiji Police Force, civil society and faith-based organisations, community leaders and development partners.

