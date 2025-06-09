LTA urges vigilance after child killed in road accident

The Land Transport Authority is urging parents, guardians and motorists to remain vigilant following a fatal road accident in Nasovatava, Nadroga/Navosa, which claimed the life of a four-year-old, the first road fatality recorded in the country this year.

Preliminary Police reports indicate the child ran onto the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by a man in his 30s. The child was rushed to Sigatoka Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa has extended his condolences to the family and says the tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers on Fiji’s roads.

He says while roads connect communities, they also pose risks — particularly to young children who may not fully understand traffic hazards. He is urging parents and guardians to closely supervise children near roads and driveways.

Mr Rokosawa is also calling on drivers to remain alert at all times and to take extra care to protect vulnerable road users.

He is reminding motorists, pedestrians and passengers that road safety is a shared responsibility and that everyone has a role to play in preventing tragedies.

Mr Rokosawa is also urging community leaders, neighbours and motorists to look out for one another, especially during school holidays when traffic increases and more children are outdoors.

The LTA, in partnership with the Fiji Police Force, continues to conduct awareness campaigns and road checks aimed at curbing reckless driving and improving overall road safety.

