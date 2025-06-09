Low breastfeeding rates put Fiji’s children at risk

[Photo: FILE]

UNICEF Pacific Nutrition Manager Penjani Kamudoni warns that Fiji is falling short of global nutrition standards, with nearly 60% of infants not exclusively breastfed during their first six months.

She highlights that many mothers introduce other foods too early, bypassing a critical protection against malnutrition and illness.

Kamudoni adds that nearly half of Fiji’s children are already starting life at a nutritional disadvantage.

“Not only does breastfeeding protect infants from these three forms of malnutrition, but breast milk itself contains living biological components because it comes from the mother’s body. It has enzymes and other critical living components that benefit the infant much more, making them less prone to illness.”

Kamudoni adds that while Fiji faces rising rates of overweight and obesity, other forms of malnutrition must not be ignored, as they are all linked to weaknesses in the food system.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says it is vital to improve awareness among young mothers.

“We have also been concerned about very young children being given fizzy and soft drinks, which is very damaging for them. That’s why we are working to strengthen education on what children should be fed.”

UNICEF is urging stronger awareness and support for breastfeeding, warning that declining breastfeeding practices could have long-term consequences for child health and development in Fiji.

Riya Mala

