Leadership Fiji marks 25 years with partnership

Leadership Fiji has joined a partnership with TISA Insurance (Fiji) Limited formerly Capital Insurance as the organization marks its 25th anniversary of developing leaders across Fiji.

The partnership supports Leadership Fiji’s 25th Anniversary celebrations and their Leadership Lounge series, a platform dedicated to fostering dialogue and collaboration between leaders.

Chief Executive Officer of Leadership Fiji welcomes the partnership saying the support demonstrates their belief in the importance of leadership development and strong institutions in Fiji.

“Partnerships like this enable us to continue creating spaces where leaders can connect, reflect and grow.”

TISA Insurance Fiji’s Chief Executive Officer said the partnership reflects their long-term commitment to investing in leadership capability and nation-building for the future of Fiji.

“At TISA Insurance (formerly Capital Insurance), we believe that strong leadership is fundamental to building a more resilient, inclusive and future-ready Fiji.”

The Leaders Lounge series will be held every second Tuesday of the month from February to October at The Greenhouse Co-Working space.

