Landing lights restored at Nadi Airport after lightning disruption

Landing lights at Nadi International Airport have been restored after being temporarily out of operation, resulting in several flight diversions.

Fiji Airways flight FJ950 from Canberra was initially diverted to Nausori Airport but, according to Flightradar, later returned and landed at Nadi International Airport.

Other affected flights include FJ910, which was diverted to Apia; FJ262 from Port Vila, also redirected to Apia; FJ960 from Adelaide, diverted to Nausori Airport; FJ274 from Tonga, diverted to Nausori; Virgin Australia flight VA179, diverted to Noumea; and Fiji Airways flight FJ460, diverted to Apia.

Fiji Airports has also confirmed that two departing flights—FJ413 and FJ915—were also disrupted. Fiji Airways flight FJ413 to Auckland, which was scheduled to depart at 8.00pm, eventually departed at 8.45pm, while FJ915 to Sydney was cancelled.

In a statement, Fiji Airports revealed that the disruption was caused by a lightning strike between 2.00pm and 3.00pm on a transmitter, resulting in a system failure.

The issue was later identified during a routine night inspection at 7.15pm.

Fiji Airports technical response team acted swiftly and restored the lighting system by 8.30pm.

Fiji Airports has apologized to affected passengers.

They further highlighted that the safety of passengers, families, airline partners, and flight crews remains its top priority.

