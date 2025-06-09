Kumar reeling over upcoming NZ tour

Supplied by VOU

For dancer Evangeline Kumar, the journey to an international stage is both exciting and daunting.

Speaking to FBC News, Kumar says the opportunity means a great deal to the dancers, and she thanked the New Zealand High Commission and supporters for backing the Fijian Flying Circus and young local artists.

She says that support has now led to a major milestone, with the group set to headline a festival in New Zealand.

“Headlining is a big deal. We’re the only group dancing, not singing, so we really have to keep the audience engaged and prove we deserve to be there.”

The challenge is heightened by the group’s demanding blend of dance and circus.

Kumar says circus involves flying and performing risky skills, pushing them mentally and physically — especially when fear is involved.

Despite the challenges, she says performing has shaped her into a role model for her family and inspired her nieces and nephews.

VOU Dance Group Director Sachiko Soro says the success of the Fijian Flying Circus signals a shift in how creative careers are viewed in Fiji.

“These are full-time professional artists. This is not a hobby — it’s a profession.”

She credits the New Zealand High Commission’s support for opening doors and proving there is a sustainable pathway within the creative industry.

The group will perform at the Wellington Fringe Festival before making history as the first non-musical performing arts group to headline the Hamilton Arts Festival.

Soro says they are determined to give New Zealand their best show.

