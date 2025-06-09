Kiran urges young leaders to push for gender parity in politics

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Women across Fiji have the ability to lead, but continue to face cultural, social and structural barriers in politics.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran during a workshop with emerging leaders at a Co-Creation Workshop in Nadi.

Speaking to participants from the Nominated Women Mock Parliament and Youth Mock Parliament, Kiran shared her own journey in public life and urged women and young people to stay resilient, build confidence and back themselves.

She also offered practical advice on handling public scrutiny, strengthening credibility and maintaining integrity in leadership.

The four-day workshop, led by UN Women with support from the Ministry and Parliament of Fiji, focused on strengthening pathways for women and youth into political and parliamentary leadership, with training on parliamentary processes, public speaking, negotiation and policy engagement.

It also reinforced gender concepts including equality, stereotypes and intersectionality, aligning with Fiji’s national gender priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Kiran thanked UN Women, Parliament and Ministry staff for their support, saying the initiative helps build a more inclusive and representative political future for Fiji.

