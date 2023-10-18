Kamikamica discusses strengthening ties at AIS Forum

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Archipelagic and Island States Forum meeting, with representation from 37 member countries, provided a crucial platform for engaging in discussions centered on ocean protection and sustainability.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica highlighted the significance of oceans beyond economic resources, emphasizing their cultural and societal importance to the people of the region.

During a bilateral meeting with Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Kamikamica expressed gratitude for the long-standing relationship and explored avenues to enhance cooperation.

A notable initiative discussed was the establishment of a farming model, aiming to boost agriculture not only within Fiji but also across the Pacific region.

Kamikamica also expressed interest in learning from Indonesia’s successful small to medium enterprise sector, envisioning potential growth and development for Fiji’s MSME sector.



“The small to medium enterprise is phenomenal in Indonesia, as we all know. And Fiji believes that we can learn more from Indonesia because we are also keen to develop our MSME sector and there’s a lot that we can learn from Indonesia in that regard. And obviously there’s some other cooperation that’s ongoing in terms of education.”

Kamikamica emphasized the positivity of the meeting and expressed eagerness to work closely with Indonesia, further solidifying their partnership.