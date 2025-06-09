Japan, UNICEF to launch $5.4m youth drug fight

[File Photo]

The Government of Japan and UNICEF are set to sign a new project aimed at preventing drug use among children and young people in Fiji.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Hiroshi Tajima announced a signing ceremony for the procurement of medical equipment.

He says the initiative will focus on strengthening prevention, awareness, and life skills education for children, adolescents, and families.

The four-year program is valued at 5.48 million US dollars.

It aims to build the capacity of teachers, health workers, police, and social services to better prevent, detect, and manage drug-related cases.

The initiative will also upgrade child and adolescent-friendly service hubs in hospitals, police stations, and schools to provide safe spaces for counselling and psychosocial support.

Tajima says the project reflects a shared commitment to investing in young people and safeguarding the nation’s future.

