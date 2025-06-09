Japan commits more support to development

{File Photo}

Fiji and Japan strengthened their bilateral relations last year. High-level visits and closer cooperation in key development areas drove the growth.

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji Hiroshi Tajima said Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to Japan was a significant milestone.

During the trip, Rabuka met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Both leaders signed the Japan–Fiji Lomavata Kizuna Partnership to boost strategic cooperation.

Ambassador Tajima states that Japan and Fiji are cherished friends, linked by the Pacific Ocean, and share common values and principles.

He highlighted Japan’s support in climate action, disaster resilience, infrastructure, renewable energy, public health, education, and maritime development.

He added that Japan is committed to strengthening the bonds of Kizuna with Fiji.

Representing Fiji, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Kiti Temo congratulated His Majesty Emperor Naruhito on behalf of Fiji’s leaders and people.

She said the partnership with Japan remains firm, based on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and United Nations principles.

Temo also acknowledged the role of the Japan International Cooperation Agency in education, infrastructure, healthcare, climate resilience and community projects.

She said this work reaffirms the enduring friendship between the two countries.

