Japan boosts disaster awareness in Fiji schools

The Japan International Cooperation Agency Alumni Fund has boosted disaster awareness efforts in Fiji’s schools with the donation of 10,000 disaster preparedness posters.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro thanked JICA for the contribution during a handover ceremony where Deputy Resident Representative Hiroshi Itoyama presented the materials.

The posters will be distributed to schools in rural, maritime and urban areas, helping students better understand key hazards including floods, fires, landslides, tsunamis and earthquakes.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro says Fiji remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, and educating students on how to respond safely is critical.

He adds the initiative will also support teachers, parents and communities in strengthening a culture of preparedness and resilience across the country’s education system.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.