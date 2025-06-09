Investors concerned as skilled workers run low

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is facing a growing skills shortage that is worrying investors across key sectors.

Investment Fiji CEO Kamal Chetty said Labour availability and productivity are major challenges, but companies can also play a role in addressing the problem.

Kamal also said that the issue was not just about numbers but having the right skills for long-term growth.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s definitely a challenge for investors, availability of Labour and also productivity, I guess these investors can play an important role in this.”

Chetty states that closer collaboration with universities can help ensure graduates are ready to meet industry needs.

“One is working with the Universities to see if we’ve got those talents coming in, and the Universities working with investors to see what is required by them to flow those skills into the workforce.”

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel said the shortage was being felt across tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing.

“There is a workaround, people are around, but nobody wants to do the work, so we want the government to take the step to encourage local people instead of us bringing people from overseas.”

Investment Fiji stated that solving the skills shortage now will help Fiji remain competitive and resilient, and a steady pipeline of skilled workers is key to attracting and keeping investors in the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.