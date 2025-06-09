Investment Fiji shifts focus to quality and sustainable investments

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty. [Photo: FILE]

Investment Fiji is redefining how it measures success by shifting away from attracting high volumes of investment and instead prioritising quality investment that aligns with Fiji’s national development goals and delivers long-term economic value.

The strategic shift is influencing how the agency engages with both international and local investors, with greater emphasis on sustainable growth, skills development and partnerships that benefit the wider economy.

Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says the approach has always been part of Investment Fiji’s long-term vision, but a major turning point came in 2022 when the agency moved from being a regulator to a facilitator of investment.

Chetty says the transition has enabled Investment Fiji to move beyond issuing approvals and focus on attracting investors that support national priorities.

He adds that many countries globally have adopted similar models, allowing Fiji to concentrate on securing the right type of investment for long-term economic resilience.

A recent example of this strategy is global aerospace company Honeywell, which is engaging with Fiji to explore opportunities linked to the country’s growing pool of artificial intelligence and IT talent among university students.

Under this approach, Investment Fiji is prioritising investments that promote job creation, exports, skills transfer and economic resilience, while also recognising the important role local investors play in the Fiji’s economy.

