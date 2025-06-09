Investment Facilitation Committee accelerates business reforms

The Investment Facilitation Committee is playing a critical role in removing bottlenecks and strengthening Fiji’s investment and business environment says Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel.

Immanuel says the body holds a strong mandate from Cabinet and sits at the center of the government’s investment facilitation and economic reform agenda.

He says the Investment Facilitation Committee is not simply a discussion forum.

Article continues after advertisement

The Finance Minister says, it is the government’s engine room for identifying bottlenecks, resolving persistent barriers, as well as steering reforms that influence investor confidence, private sector performance, as well as our overall economic growth.

“Beyond identifying investments, we will also be overseeing the functioning of various working groups that are advancing reforms tied to national priorities and the ease of doing business. This structure enables us to progress multiple reforms simultaneously and ensures that responsible agencies remain fully engaged and accountable for implementation.”

He says their collective work is about ensuring that Fiji remains a competitive, reliable and attractive destination for investments, an economy where processes are transparent, decisions are timely, and reforms are continuously strengthened.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.