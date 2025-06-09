Investigators dig deep into Vatia drug case

[File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has hinted the possibility of more people taken to task for their alleged involvement in the importation of cocaine seized in Vatia last month.

Speaking to FBC News, Tudravu says it’s encouraging to see where their line of investigators is heading to.

Tudravu says the arrests of several individuals shows the capability of the force in dealing with the drug issue.

He calls on members of the public to support the Force in dealing with the issue.

He adds that he is satisfied with how investigators are performing their duty with the hope they will continue to be professional.

Tudravu also confirm that overseas agencies are rendering their support toward Fiji as drug trafficking intensified.

They include partners from the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

