Integrated Approach to Border Security

As criminal tactics grow increasingly sophisticated, modern technology has become essential to border security.

However, inter-agency cooperation and intelligence sharing remain equally vital to ensuring national safety.

Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel, says strong partnerships and vigilance are key to ensuring our borders remain safe.

“These reforms position customs not only as a regulator of borders but as a modern, intelligence-driven institution capable of protecting society while enabling legitimate trade and economic growth.”

Fiji Police Force, Acting Deputy Commissioner Aporosa Lutunauga, emphasized that a strong network for intelligence sharing is vital.

“We have our police to police cooperation that we have in place, we have our transnational crime unit that is based in Western Samoa for the Pacific, and we have our agreements and our arrangements with our bilateral partners in terms of information sharing and intelligence sharing.”

ACP Lutunauga further highlighted how they monitor routes used by criminal networks.

“The single window, a yacht system tracker, and that will be one of the technologies that we will be using in partnership with the Customs to track our yachts in Fiji and their consignments.”

Through intelligence sharing and inter-agency cooperation, the Police Force and relevant authorities have successfully confiscated drugs and other contraband allegedly smuggled through our various ports.

