India-Fiji ties deepen with launch of Bharat Corner

India reinforced its ties with Fiji today by opening a “Bharat Corner” at the University of Fiji’s library.

This dedicated section houses books on Indian culture and history, promoting the value of the Hindi language.

UniFiji Pro-Chancellor Pundit Bhuwan Dutt says that the project marks another milestone in the university’s partnership with the Indian High Commission.

He added that this follows the 2016 opening of the Rabindranath Tagore Centre and the groundbreaking of the Hindi Studies Centre last December.

“At the heart of learning lies books and literature. Books are silent teachers. They do not merely inform; they transform. Through literature, we inherit the wisdom of past generations, understand different cultures, and develop the ability to think critically and, most importantly, compassionately.”

Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta described the initiative as a key step in expanding access to Indian knowledge.

“This corner is not just about India. It is about encouraging young minds to read, question, compare, and discover connections between civilizations. I hope this Bharat Corner becomes a vibrant space for study, reflection, discussion, debate, and inspiration, nurturing a lifelong love for books and learning.”

This is the second Bharat Corner in Fiji, following the first at the Labasa Town Council library, with a third planned for Suva.

