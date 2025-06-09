Immigration and FCS unite to tackle transnational crime

[Fiji Government/Facebook]

The detention conditions of individuals at Fiji Corrections Service facilities were the focus of a recent high-level meeting.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Aliki Salusalu, paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Commissioner of Corrections, Auta Moceisuva.

During the session, the two leaders discussed the welfare of detainees pending deportation to their countries of origin.

Salusalu was accompanied by teams from the Investigation and Compliance Unit and Border Security.

The discussions also addressed critical national security issues, specifically the illegal transportation of drugs into Fiji by foreign nationals.

Both organizations have committed to meeting regularly to strengthen their partnership.

