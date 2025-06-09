Illegal waste discharge blamed for Naqiliso flooding

The Fiji Corrections Service says illegal dumping of rubbish and waste water by residents is the main cause of flooding at the Naqiliso informal settlement, not the ground expansion works at the Nasinu Cemetery.

In a statement, FCS refuted claims circulating online that its construction project contributed to the recent flooding.

The FCS says residents have been discharging rubbish and household waste water directly onto FCS property, which is a low-lying area. As a result, waste has accumulated over many years, blocking natural drainage.

According to FCS, the construction of a new access road within its legal boundary has prevented the illegal flow of waste water into its compound. This, it says, has led to ponding within the settlement itself.

It adds that the settlement has no proper drainage system, and much of the waste water, including some sewage, collects in a drain that is heavily blocked with plastics and other refuse.

The Service also revealed that some homes and bathroom pipes are encroaching onto FCS land. Residents were initially given a 30-day notice by the Lands Department to remove the encroachments. That period has expired, and a further 14-day notice has now been issued before action is taken.

Once the encroachments are cleared, FCS says it will be able to construct an improved drainage system.

The Service maintains that all construction approvals were obtained prior to the project, and works were carried out within approved boundaries and specifications.

FCS says it will work with health authorities to remove long-standing rubbish dumped inside its compound, including old household appliances, roofing iron, bottles and plastics that are contributing to the blockage.

It is also working with the Fiji Roads Authority and the Lands Department on a long-term plan to address issues on nearby Government Roads Reserve land.

The Fiji Corrections Service is urging the media to seek clarification to ensure balanced reporting and says it will continue consultations to ensure the safety of communities surrounding the project area.

