Idle youths vulnerable as church leaders urge national action

Church leaders are warning that Fiji cannot afford to ignore the growing number of young people roaming aimlessly in communities.

They say the lack of structure and meaningful engagement is leaving them vulnerable to criminal activities.

Vice Principal of Davuilevu Theological College, Reverend Taniela Baleinakorodala, says the country needs a more honest, open and practical approach to working together if it wants to address the rise in youth-related offences.

He says too many agencies, including churches, community groups and government departments, operate behind closed doors, afraid of criticism or losing control of their space.

He adds that this weakens efforts to support young people before they fall into trouble.

Baleinakorodala stresses that collaboration must move beyond dialogue and into clear, workable guidelines that can be used at community level.

“But when individual sectors of our nation become vulnerable, they lay themselves bare, lay themselves up bare, so that they can be attacked or criticized.”

MYF Camp Coordinator Reverend Inoke Tiawaqanisau says the issue is visible in almost every division, young people spending long hours with no purpose, no programs and no adult guidance.

He says this lack of direction creates space for risky behaviour, adding that structured, consistent programs can help instill discipline and values, giving youth something meaningful to carry with them when they return to their villages and settlements.

Both leaders are urging stronger partnerships, practical support systems and sustained engagement to ensure young people are protected and guided, not left idle and vulnerable.

