Hydro, solar, wind expansion gets fast track

Fiji is moving swiftly toward a fully renewable energy future with a $2 million grant from the World Bank.

The agreement with Energy Fiji Limited aims to strengthen the power grid and support economic growth.

Prime Minister and Acting Minister for Finance Sitiveni Rabuka said the shift to renewable energy was not just about the environment.

He states it is an economic necessity to reduce reliance on imported fuel and protect Fiji from global supply shocks.

“So, we are very, very committed to the renewable energy program and we are very grateful to be here to sign this grant agreement, and the people of Fiji have not really understood the magnitude of this program.”

World Bank Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Carlos Jaramillo say the institution is supporting Fiji in its renewable and climate transition.

“We are working very much together as one World Bank Group to support countries not only on renewable and climate transition but generally on improving the living standards of the population and particularly to create jobs for young people.”

The agreement will fast-track improvements in grid reliability and enable greater integration of hydro, solar and wind power.

