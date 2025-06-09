HR Leader takes top gold award

Sofitel Fiji Beach Resort and Spa was among the highlights at the Fiji Human Resources Institute’s 14th annual awards.

It’s Director of People and Culture, Eshni Chetty, received the Gold award for Human Resources Transformative Leader of the Year in the Large Corporations category.

Chetty has spent more than 30 years in customer service.

Article continues after advertisement

She said she was humbled by the recognition and grateful for the opportunity.

She said her career began in interior design.

It later shifted when she took up a part-time receptionist role.

That decision shaped her professional journey.

“Absolutely loving it, my manager supports the people and culture team which makes a big difference and health and well-being is a major part of what we do. We want to look after our team, we connect from the heart and that’s what we’re all about, our engagement recently was at 95 per cent and that shows the culture in the hotel.”

Chetty said she joined Sofitel Fiji Beach Resort and Spa early last year.

She described the award as a boost to her confidence.

She said the recognition reflected the work environment at Sofitel Fiji.

The resort promotes strong leadership, staff wellbeing and high service standards.

“It something that it encouraged for our employees, the management focuses on ensuring a healthy working environment for all our employees, ensuring that they not only work but grow and thrive.”

Chetty encouraged Fijians especially women to consider careers in human resources.

She said human connection remains vital in a technology-driven world.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.