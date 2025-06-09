Holidaymakers drive tourism growth in November

Fiji recorded 77,963 visitor arrivals last month, slight increase of 1.5 percent compared to the same month last year.

This is according to the provisional figures released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

The FBOS says there is a decrease of 11.7 percent compared to October 2025, which recorded a total of 88,255 arrivals.

It says 77,105 visitors arrived by air, while 858 came by sea, including seamen on fishing vessels and yacht travelers.

Tourism continues to be dominated by holidaymakers, who accounted for 79.5 percent of arrivals.

Other reasons for visiting included visiting friends and relatives, business purposes and other activities.

Adults aged 25-64 made up 61.3 percent of arrivals, youths aged 15-24 accounted for 16 percent seniors 65 and over 11.9 percent and children 14 and under 10.8 percent.

