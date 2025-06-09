Historic justice reform in Fiji with Wailoaloa commitment

Fiji’s justice sector took a historic step forward this week with the signing of the Wailoaloa Commitment, uniting law and justice institutions under the vision of Justice for Every Fijian.

The ceremony at Suvavou House brought together the Chief Justice, law enforcement heads, civil society, and development partners.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga described it as a profound turning point in Fiji’s justice journey, following momentum from last month’s Inaugural Justice Summit.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commitment is built on Integrity, Accessibility, and Equity, guiding a seven-pillar Reform Roadmap covering digital transformation, legislative modernization, rehabilitation, anti-corruption, and nationwide access to justice.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo praised the collaborative approach, noting that cooperation strengthens, not weakens, judicial independence. Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca highlighted that the signing marks the start of sustained reform, with accountability ensured through taskforces, quarterly reviews, and public reporting.

The Wailoaloa Commitment charts a course for a modern, people-centred justice system, with strong support from partners including Australia’s DFAT.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.