Heavy rain and strong wind alerts in force

[File Photo]

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to affect the Fiji Group from later tomorrow as Tropical Disturbance TD07F moves closer to the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says Strong Wind Alerts are now in force for land areas of the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northern Vanua Levu, western and northern Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby islands.

Strong Wind Alerts also apply to Southwest Viti Levu waters, Yasawa and Mamanuca waters, Northern Vanua Levu waters, and the Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

Article continues after advertisement

TD07F was officially numbered today and is located to the northeast of Vanuatu, far northwest of Fiji.

The weather office states that the system is expected to track south-southeast between Vanuatu and Fiji over the next two days, with a low chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone.

However, it is forecast to strengthen into a tropical depression by tomorrow.

Strong winds and an active trough of low pressure are expected to bring occasional to periods of heavy rain across the country from later tomorrow.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says winds are expected to ease by later Thursday, with rainfall conditions gradually easing by Friday.

Mariners and members of the public are urged to take precautionary measures and continue to monitor official weather updates.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.