Heavy rain alert issued for Fiji

[ Source: Fiji Meteorological Service / Facebook ]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for the entire Fiji Group, warning of possible flooding and traffic disruptions over the coming days.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi says a moist north to northeast wind flow is currently affecting the country and an active trough of low pressure, bringing cloud and rain, is expected to move in from the west and impact Fiji from later Tuesday.

Forecasters say occasional rain, heavy at times, with a few thunderstorms is expected to develop from later tomorrow. The forecast confidence has been rated as moderate.

The Fiji Meteorological Service warned that the heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in flood-prone and low-lying areas, including informal settlements, businesses and Irish crossings, potentially causing traffic disruptions.

Surface flooding is also likely in urban areas with poor drainage.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution, as wet roads and reduced visibility during heavy downpours could increase the risk of road accidents.

Authorities are urging the public to stay informed and take necessary precautions during periods of heavy rain

