Wellness coalition strengthens communities fight against NCDs

[File Photo]

Counterstroke Fiji says many people in the country still do not know when or where to seek support for non-communicable diseases.

To address this gap, Organization President Elizabeth Fong says the group is focusing on enhancing the Fiji Wellness Coalition, which brings together several non-government organizations working at the grassroots level to fight NCDs directly in communities.

Fong emphasizes that by combining resources and expertise, the coalition can provide better education, support, and awareness, helping people make healthier choices and reduce the impact of NCDs across Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Counterstroke adds that the coalition also aims to empower communities to take ownership of their health, promote preventive practices, and create a stronger culture of wellness nationwide.

“Somebody’s having the World Diabetes Day. They invite us to come along, so we take that opportunity. Instead of diabetes doing their thing, stroke does you. There are certain things. So, the coalition, I think, is going to work very well in bringing us together and getting the messages out on the various diseases.”

Fong adds that fighting NCDs is everyone’s responsibility, as these diseases affect all individuals regardless of age, and communities must actively engage in prevention and awareness efforts.

NGO Coalition Chair Margaret Reid-Rounds says the coalition helps share information, which can spread awareness and benefits throughout the community.

“Counterstroke Fiji, we went into this because we feel very strongly and passionately that we all need to hold hands. And if you look at the logo for the Fiji Wellness Coalition, it’s about holding hands and getting out there.”

She adds that by connecting organizations, resources, and knowledge, the coalition ensures that accurate health information reaches every level, empowers local leaders, and encourages collective action to prevent and manage non-communicable diseases effectively.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.