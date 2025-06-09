Counterstroke Fiji marks success in promoting stroke awareness

[File Photo]

Counterstroke Fiji says this year has been highly productive and successful, as the organization achieved its goals and objectives in supporting people affected by non-communicable diseases.

President Elizabeth Fong says the organization conducted workshops for caregivers of stroke patients and later took its awareness programmers into public spaces to share information on stroke prevention.

These activities included the participation of stroke survivors, highlighting the importance of early detection and timely treatment.

She adds that one of the organization’s major achievements this year was the establishment of an NGO coalition, bringing together various organizations, including government stakeholders, to collectively address non-communicable diseases.

“Three stroke survivors a 28-year-old, an older person, and a middle-aged individual shared their experiences of having a stroke and how they have managed to prevent another one. She says that if someone has a stroke and does not adjust their lifestyle, there is a high chance of suffering another.”

She adds that the organization continued its outreach by visiting institutions and that a major highlight was joining the establishment of the Coalition on Wellness.

Fong says the organization is optimistic about the year ahead and expects continued positive progress, particularly in strengthening stroke prevention outreach initiatives.

She adds that Counterstroke Fiji will continue to advocate for healthy lifestyle choices as a critical step in reducing the impact of non-communicable diseases across communities.

