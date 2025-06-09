Health Ministry launches primary care roadmap for Fiji

Fiji is taking decisive steps to strengthen its health system with the launch of the Primary Health Care Roadmap and Essential Service Package Workshop.

The initiative, attended by heads of departments within the Ministry of Health, aims to turn policy into action and ensure integrated, high-quality care reaches every community.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr Luisa Cikamatana outlined a bold vision for Primary Health Care, describing it as the essential foundation for universal and equitable health access.

Officials highlighted the urgent need to move beyond planning, stressing that “a roadmap without action is just a map.”

The workshop also finalized a practical PHC Roadmap and define a core Essential Service Package, setting the stage for collaborative efforts across government departments to make robust primary healthcare a fundamental right for all Fijians.

