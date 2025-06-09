Health minister urges public to stay alert as viral infection spreads

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, is urging people to stay alert and take extra precautions as a viral infection continues to spread in some communities.

He says people should remain vigilant, drink plenty of water, get enough rest, and visit the nearest health facility early if they develop symptoms such as fever, body aches, or fatigue.

Dr. Lalabalavu emphasizes that while most viral infections are self-limiting, early medical attention can help prevent complications, especially for children, the elderly, and those with existing health conditions.

“But yes, there are some cases that have been brought to our attention. The Ministry continuously monitors these through the early warning system that is in place with the divisions.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says that since the infection is viral, everyone should continue practising good hygiene including regular hand washing, wearing masks in crowded areas, and maintaining clean surroundings to help stop the spread of the disease.

He is also reminding the public that simple preventive actions can make a big difference in protecting families and communities from illness.

