Hackathon pitches show economic potential

All participants in the first Fiji Innovation Hub Hackathon were recognised as winners at the three-day event held at the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Fifteen participants competed in three teams across Fintech, Ease of Doing Business, and Sustainability. Category winners received $3,000, second-place teams $2,000 and third-place teams complementary prizes.

Teams pitched innovative business ideas tailored to their category goals. Participants came from diverse backgrounds including startups established businesses, the wider workforce, and the student community.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Greg Andrews highlighted that the ideas reflect Fiji’s changing business landscape. He adds they have strong potential to influence the nation’s economic future.

The Hackathon was backed by UNDP, the New Zealand and Australian governments, Mastercard, the Reserve Bank of Fiji and the Ministry of Finance.

