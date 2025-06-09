Gulf missions on standby

The government is closely monitoring rising tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka states that Fiji’s missions and honorary consuls in the region are in contact with local authorities.

They are also maintaining communication with Fijian nationals where necessary.

The Minister adds that there are no confirmed reports of Fijians directly affected by the recent incidents.

Fijians live and work in Qatar and other Gulf states. As a precaution, the Ministry is reviewing contingency plans. It stands ready to provide consular assistance if needed.

Fijians in the region are urged to remain calm. They should follow official advisories issued by host governments. They are also encouraged to keep in touch with family and register with the nearest Fiji mission if they have not done so.

The Minister assured families in Fiji that the situation is being monitored closely. Updates will be provided if circumstances change.

Fiji continues to call for restraint, dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes under international law.

