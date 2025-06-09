Govt pushes workplace inclusion for disabled

The Ministry of Employment has launched a national consultation on its Inclusive Employment Guidebook, aimed at strengthening disability inclusion in workplaces across Fiji.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the consultation is about more than reviewing a document, it is about reinforcing a national commitment to ensure every Fijian, regardless of ability or disability, has a fair opportunity to contribute to the economy.

He says the process is guided by Section 6 of the Employment Relations Act 2007, which prohibits discrimination in employment.

“There must not be any discrimination based on ability or disability. Employers must provide equal opportunity and equal remuneration for work of equal value, and workplace discrimination on the grounds of health or disability is unlawful. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 guarantees the right of persons with disabilities to work on an equal basis with others and to enjoy safe, accessible, and inclusive workplaces, supported by reasonable accommodations where needed. This is crucial.”

Singh says while Fiji’s laws and international obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities are clear, real change depends on commitment and action.

He says the guidebook turns legal rights into practical steps for employers from accessible recruitment and workplace adjustments to building inclusive cultures and ensuring safe working conditions.

The Minister acknowledges that many persons with disabilities still face barriers to employment, limiting both individual potential and national productivity.

He says inclusive employment is not just about fairness — it is smart policy and good business.

The consultation will gather views from stakeholders to ensure the guidebook provides a clear and practical pathway toward more inclusive workplaces nationwide.

