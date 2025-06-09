Government vows inclusive growth

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel. [Photo: FILE]

The government is focusing on economic stability, job creation, and support for small businesses in the New Year.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel said the past year had tested Fiji’s resilience but also demonstrated the strength of its people, businesses, and institutions.

He adds that discipline, hard work and unity helped stabilise the economy and protect livelihoods.

Looking ahead, he said the government would manage finances responsibly, expand support for small and medium enterprises, attract investment and create more jobs.

Immanuel emphasizes that growth must be inclusive, reaching families and communities across the country.

He acknowledged workers, farmers, entrepreneurs, investors and public servants, calling their efforts the foundation of Fiji’s progress.

The Minister encourages Fijians to enter the year with confidence and compassion, urging everyone to work together for the country’s development.

