Government takes pride in supporting SMEs: Kamikamica

[Photo: Supplied]

Minister for Trade and SMEs Manoa Kamikamica says the government takes immense pride in providing micro, small, and medium enterprises with the platform and markets to thrive and boost the economy.

Speaking at the Fiji Enterprise Engine graduation ceremony for 14 entrepreneurs, Kamikamica says embarking on the entrepreneurial journey requires a special kind of determination and resilience.

Kamikamica says the acquired knowledge and skills will help the graduates achieve their dream of becoming successful entrepreneurs.

Article continues after advertisement

“Your impact extends to the well-being of various segments of our society, including women, youth, children, and vulnerable individuals in our communities. We take immense pride in providing these enterprises with the platforms and markets to thrive and boost economic prosperity.”

Kamikamica adds that since the FEE pilot cohort in 2019, 65 aspiring entrepreneurs have graduated from the program, and the program has been a catalyst for the growth and development of Fiji’s SMEs.

He says that those who have graduated from the program over the past five years have collectively increased their sales revenue by $2.1 million, thanks to the knowledge, advice, and practices gained from the FEE program.

The Minister encouraged the graduates to explore the opportunities for grants and funding available within the Trade Ministry and other government ministries.