Good ideas fail without accountability, warns Vodafone ATH

Strong reporting and accountability systems are crucial if community and donor-funded projects in Fiji are to grow and succeed.

Vodafone ATH Foundation Director Ivan Fong says many well-intentioned initiatives fail to attract long-term support not because the ideas are weak, but because they lack proper governance, reporting, and accountability structures.

Fong says the foundation has invested more than $50 million into community projects across Fiji and has seen real impact where strong systems are in place.

However, he says many innovative proposals struggle to secure ongoing funding because they cannot clearly show results, financial transparency, or effective management.

He adds that donors and partners increasingly look for clear governance models, measurable outcomes, and regular reporting before committing funds.

Fong says the Vodafone ATH Foundation is more willing to fund projects when there is a clear structure in place and when partners commit to providing regular feedback on progress and impact.

The foundation currently supports more than five projects nationwide, with its latest initiative, a $32,000 grant delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the Higher Education Commission to strengthen HIV and AIDS awareness.

The new program will fund a certified institution to roll out awareness and prevention programmes across all 14 provinces, targeting HIV, AIDS, and the growing influence of drugs in communities.

