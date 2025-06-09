Gavoka cautions tourism industry

File photo

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka is calling on the tourism industry to take greater responsibility for waste management, saying a clean environment is now central to Fiji’s appeal and long-term survival.

Speaking at the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s VAKA Forum, Gavoka said tourism generates large volumes of waste, while limited landfill space continues to place pressure on communities.

He stressed that Fiji stands apart from destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam and Bali because of its clean oceans and pristine natural environment.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka pointed to feedback from surfers at Cloudbreak earlier this year, who praised Fiji’s unpolluted waters, noting that visitors are willing to pay more when quality and environmental care are evident.

He said the VAKA Forum focused on Voices, Alliances, Knowledge and Action has brought together government, industry, recyclers, academia and civil society to develop practical solutions.

Gavoka says discussions at the forum will lead to the TANOA agreements, which will strengthen existing tourism sustainability efforts and set clear standards for waste management across the sector.

“This forum will develop the TANOA agreements. These agreements will complement existing tourism sustainability efforts and set a benchmark for waste management practise. It will outline clear steps towards sustainability with waste as a priority focus.”

He thanked the Pacific Recycling Foundation, tourism operators and grassroots recyclers, and urged the industry to turn commitments into action for the benefit of future generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.