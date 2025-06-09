Gaps in Fiji's aviation law flagged by ICAO

Fiji will modernize aviation laws after gaps in safety oversight and legislation were highlighted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

In response to the serious concerns raised by ICAO in its Coordinated Validation Mission in 2019, the Fiji Government introduced the Draft Civil Aviation Bill 2026.

Speaking at the Third Fiji Tourism Convention in Nadi, Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, executive manager compliance Sereima Bolanavatu says the Bill provides a modern legal foundation to strengthen safety regulation and prepare the country for future aviation developments.

She says the reform will ensure Fiji’s aviation system remains safe, secure, efficient and aligned with global standards set by ICAO.

Bolanavatu says aviation is central to Fiji’s tourism industry, with most visitors arriving by air, making the sector vital to the country’s economic growth.

The Bill will repeal and merge three existing laws, the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji Act 1979, the Civil Aviation Reform Act 1999 and the Civil Aviation Act 1976, into a single piece of legislation.

Bolanavatu says the new law will focus only on aviation safety, while aviation security will continue to be governed under the Civil Aviation Security Act 1999, in line with international practice.

It also establishes an independent Accident Investigation Commission, a requirement under ICAO standards, to ensure transparent and credible investigations into air incidents and accidents.

Bolanavatu said the law will improve international confidence in Fiji’s aviation sector, strengthen airline partnerships and improve market access.

